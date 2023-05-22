Breaking News
Bayern can still win Bundesliga: Thomas Mueller

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:39 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

Dortmund can go two points clear with one round of games remaining by winning at Augsburg on Sunday, but Mueller, 33, was confident his side could come back

Thomas Mueller

Bayern Munich captain Thomas Mueller said his side were not out of the Bundesliga title race after the 1-3 home loss against RB Leipzig on Saturday gave Borussia Dortmund the edge. 


Dortmund can go two points clear with one round of games remaining by winning at Augsburg on Sunday, but Mueller, 33, was confident his side could come back. “Of course” the veteran told Sky Sports Germany, “we can still be German champions.” 



“Dortmund still need to win twice and we’ll see what happens. I’ve won a few championships, even when we weren’t big favourites. There’s still a chance,” he said. Mueller, who came through the junior ranks at Bayern, has won 11 titles in Munich, including the last ten in a row.


