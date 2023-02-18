Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Former Bayern CEO warns of foreign money influence in football

Former Bayern CEO warns of foreign money influence in football

Updated on: 18 February,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

Top

“You need to worry that a few clubs will be bought up in the future, from the Middle East in particular,” the former Bayern striker said.

Former Bayern CEO warns of foreign money influence in football

Representation pic. Pic/iStock


Former Bayern Munich CEO and current board member Uli Hoeness warned of the growing influence of foreign money in football. 


“You need to worry that a few clubs will be bought up in the future, from the Middle East in particular,” the former Bayern striker said.



Also Read: Manuel Neuer faces criticism from Bayern bosses 


“There is talk Qatar wants to buy Manchester United and Saudi Arabia wants to buy Liverpool. Then there will be no limit [on spending]. Then it will be fun for us,” he added sarcastically.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Bayern Munich sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK