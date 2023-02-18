Former Bayern CEO warns of foreign money influence in football

“You need to worry that a few clubs will be bought up in the future, from the Middle East in particular,” the former Bayern striker said.

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Former Bayern Munich CEO and current board member Uli Hoeness warned of the growing influence of foreign money in football.

“There is talk Qatar wants to buy Manchester United and Saudi Arabia wants to buy Liverpool. Then there will be no limit [on spending]. Then it will be fun for us,” he added sarcastically.

