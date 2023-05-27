Bayern, Dortmund eye top spot on final day

At the top of the table, Dortmund know a win over mid-table Mainz will secure their first Bundesliga title since 2012, while Bayern can claim their 11th straight Bundesliga title with a win at Cologne—but only if the leaders slip up.

Borussia Dortmund are on the brink of breaking Bayern Munich’s decade-long stranglehold on the German championship, with their title-deciding match against Mainz on a nerve-shredding final day of the Bundesliga on Saturday. Star-studded Bayern have had the title in their bag well before the end of previous seasons, but this time, their slip-ups and Dortmund’s persistence are keeping the suspense going to the final whistle.

European spots are also up for grabs alongside one of the tightest relegation battles in recent memory. At the top of the table, Dortmund know a win over mid-table Mainz will secure their first Bundesliga title since 2012, while Bayern can claim their 11th straight Bundesliga title with a win at Cologne—but only if the leaders slip up. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic called on his side not to lose focus, with one game to play. “We’re not done yet, but we’re ready to take the final step,” Terzic said, “As a team, as a club, as a city.”

Bayern have closed ranks ahead of a week which could see them go trophyless for the first time since 2011-12, but veteran Thomas Mueller called on fans to “stick together for one more week”. Writing on Instagram, Mueller—who has been a key part of the Bayern team that has won the last ten Bundesliga titles—told his 12.8 million Instagram followers “everything is still possible”.

