Bayern Munich confirm signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool

Bayern have reportedly paid a fee which could rise to 41 million euros for Mane

Sadio Mane. Pic/AFP

Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool on Wednesday, as the Senegal forward signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern have reportedly paid a fee which could rise to 41 million euros for Mane.

Also Read: Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku set for Inter Milan return on loan: reports

The 30-year-old won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup titles during six years in Merseyside.

Bayern won a 10th straight Bundesliga title last season.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever