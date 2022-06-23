Breaking News
Bayern Munich confirm signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool

Updated on: 23 June,2022 08:52 AM IST  |  Berlin
Bayern have reportedly paid a fee which could rise to 41 million euros for Mane

Sadio Mane. Pic/AFP


Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool on Wednesday, as the Senegal forward signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions. 

Bayern have reportedly paid a fee which could rise to 41 million euros for Mane.




Also Read: Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku set for Inter Milan return on loan: reports


The 30-year-old won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup titles during six years in Merseyside. 

Bayern won a 10th straight Bundesliga title last season.

