Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku set for Inter Milan return on loan: reports

Updated on: 23 June,2022 08:46 AM IST  |  London
Inter are reported to have negotiated an eight million euro ($8.4 million) loan fee to sign Lukaku, who reportedly agreed a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will rejoin Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal after a disappointing spell with the Premier League club, according to reports.

Inter are reported to have negotiated an eight million euro ($8.4 million) loan fee to sign Lukaku, who reportedly agreed a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.




The Belgian joined Chelsea in a club-record £97.5 million deal before the start of last season.

