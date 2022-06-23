Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku set for Inter Milan return on loan: reports

Inter are reported to have negotiated an eight million euro ($8.4 million) loan fee to sign Lukaku, who reportedly agreed a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will rejoin Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal after a disappointing spell with the Premier League club, according to reports.

The Belgian joined Chelsea in a club-record £97.5 million deal before the start of last season.

