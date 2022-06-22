FIH Pro League: Indian women beat USA 4-2 in first rubber

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:43 AM IST  |  Rotterdam
Representational images. Pic/iStock


The Indian women’s hockey team beat the United States of America (USA) 4-2 in the first match of their FIH Pro League double header here on Tuesday.

Deep Grace Ekka (30th minute), Navneet Kaur (31st), Sonika (39th) and Vandana Katariya (49th) scored a goal each for the Indians, while the Americans reduced the margin through Grega Danielle (27th) and Konerth Natalie (45th). 




Both teams will face each other again today.

