Bayern’s Oliver keen on reunion with City’s Pep Guardiola

Updated on: 18 March,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The winners of Real’s tie against Chelsea will go on to face either City or Bayern in the semi-finals, throwing open the possibility of an all-English last-four tie

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn


Holders Real Madrid will play Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the second season running, while Manchester City were paired with Pep Guardiola’s former side Bayern Munich in Friday’s draw.


Serie A leaders Napoli take on AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown and Inter Milan face Portuguese league leaders Benfica. The winners of Real’s tie against Chelsea will go on to face either City or Bayern in the semi-finals, throwing open the possibility of an all-English last-four tie.



Also Read: Manchester City hope Haaland can rule at Palace


That also increases the chances of seeing an Italian team reach the final for the first time since Juventus in 2017, as Inter will play either Milan or Napoli in the last four should the Nerazzurri beat Benfica. 

City’s ongoing bid to win the Champions League for the first time faces a major obstacle in a Bayern side who knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the last round. “It will be a reunion with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland, old acquaintances from the Bundesliga,” said Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn. “To win the Champions League you need to beat the best teams. That is the challenge and we accept it.”

