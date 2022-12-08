Breaking News
Belgium’s Eden Hazard quits international football

Updated on: 08 December,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Hazard, who played as an attacking midfielder or winger, made his Belgium debut in 2008 as a teenager and collected a total of 126 caps, scoring 33 goals

Belgium’s Eden Hazard quits international football

Eden Hazard


Belgium star Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, days after the team crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage.


The Real Madrid forward, 31, made the announcement on social media, saying “a page turns today.” 



“Thank you for your unparalleled support,” he posted on Instagram. 


“Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.” The Belgium team tweeted: “All the best, captain.” 

Hazard, who played as an attacking midfielder or winger, made his Belgium debut in 2008 as a teenager and collected a total of 126 caps, scoring 33 goals.
He was the standard-bearer of Belgium’s much-vaunted “golden generation”, which reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: All that glitters is not the Golden Generation!

