Bentancur ‘all good’ after head injury

Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur declared himself ‘all good’ after being carried off on a stretcher during the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Bentancur fell to the ground as a corner was being taken and was treated by medical staff as he lay face down on the turf on Wednesday.

After Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final, manager Ange Postecoglou said the Uruguay international was conscious and taken to hospital.

Bentancur, 27, later posted a picture on Instagram with his thumb up and a note that read, “All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!!”

Why he was taken to hospital was not disclosed.

Bentancur tried to head a ball in the sixth minute and remained face down on the ground, with players looking concerned when the midfielder failed to get up.

