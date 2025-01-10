Bentancur ‘all good’ after head injury

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur declared himself ‘all good’ after being carried off on a stretcher during the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool.
Bentancur fell to the ground as a corner was being taken and was treated by medical staff as he lay face down on the turf on Wednesday.


After Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final, manager Ange Postecoglou said the Uruguay international was conscious and taken to hospital.


Bentancur, 27,  later posted a picture on Instagram with his thumb up and a note that read, “All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!!”
Why he was taken to hospital was not disclosed. 

Bentancur tried to head a ball in the sixth minute and remained face down on the ground, with players looking concerned when the midfielder failed to get up.

