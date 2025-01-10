Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > West Ham hire ex Chelsea boss Potter

Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Graham Potter

West Ham hired Graham Potter as their new head coach on Thursday, a day after Julen Lopetegui was fired.


Potter has been out of management since he was sacked by Chelsea in 2023 after just seven months in the job at Stamford Bridge. He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.


“It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the club I am joining,” he said.

Potter takes over a team that has won only three of its last 11 games and is 14th in the standings.

