“It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the club I am joining,” he said

Graham Potter

Listen to this article West Ham hire ex-Chelsea boss Potter x 00:00

West Ham hired Graham Potter as their new head coach on Thursday, a day after Julen Lopetegui was fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potter has been out of management since he was sacked by Chelsea in 2023 after just seven months in the job at Stamford Bridge. He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Also Read: Baby Bazooka wins Madras Race Club Trophy

“It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the club I am joining,” he said.

Potter takes over a team that has won only three of its last 11 games and is 14th in the standings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever