Ex-Chelsea player Oscar returns to Sao Paulo

Oscar

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is returning to his Brazilian boyhood club Sao Paulo after 14 years, which included a long spell in Chinese football.

Sao Paulo president Julio Casares posted photos on Tuesday on his social media channels which showed him with the 33-year-old former Brazil international. Casares described the move as “a super transfer.”

Minutes later, Oscar thanked China’s Shanghai Port, where he played for eight seasons, for his time at the Chinese Super League club. “Today I finish a cycle that marked my life forever,” he said. Oscar joined Sao Paulo on a free transfer.

