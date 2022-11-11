×
Beware of Bale, warns US coach ahead of Wales World Cup opener

Updated on: 11 November,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  New York
The US face Wales on November 21 in their opening Group B game in Doha, with former Real Madrid star Bale looming large in Berhalter’s thoughts

Gareth Bale


United States coach Gregg Berhalter warned his players to beware Wales captain Gareth Bale on Wednesday as he revealed his 26-man squad for the World Cup. 


The US face Wales on November 21 in their opening Group B game in Doha, with former Real Madrid star Bale looming large in Berhalter’s thoughts. 



Bale provided a timely reminder of his enduring goal-scoring threat last Saturday, nodding in an opportunistic headed equaliser deep into stoppage time to help set up Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup victory. 


Speaking after revealing his World Cup squad at a ceremony in New York on Wednesday, Berhalter said : “One of the things that’s scary about Gareth Bale is that he can do things like that.”

