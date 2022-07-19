Gareth Bale makes winning MLS debut for LAFC

Goals from Cristian Arango and Jose Cifuentes either side of a penalty by Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar put LAFC 2-1 up before prized acquisition, Bale, came on in the 72nd minute

Gareth Bale

Wales captain Gareth Bale got his first taste of Major League Soccer action on Sunday in Los Angeles FC’s 2-1 away victory over Nashville in Tennessee.

“I was itching, soon as I got on the bench I wanted to get off and help the team, play some minutes,” Bale said.

