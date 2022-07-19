Gareth Bale makes winning MLS debut for LAFC

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 July,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Washington
AFP |

Goals from Cristian Arango and Jose Cifuentes either side of a penalty by Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar put LAFC 2-1 up before prized acquisition, Bale, came on in the 72nd minute

Wales captain Gareth Bale got his first taste of Major League Soccer action on Sunday in Los Angeles FC’s 2-1 away victory over Nashville in Tennessee. 

Goals from Cristian Arango and Jose Cifuentes either side of a penalty by Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar put LAFC 2-1 up before prized acquisition, Bale, came on in the 72nd minute.




“I was itching, soon as I got on the bench I wanted to get off and help the team, play some minutes,” Bale said.

