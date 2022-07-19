Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona in Miami

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 July,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Miami
AP , PTI |

“I am very happy to have joined FC Barcelona,” Lewandowski said on Sunday from Miami in a video released by Barcelona ahead of its US tour

Robert Lewandowski


Already wearing Barcelona’s colours, Robert Lewandowski joined the squad in Miami ahead of his medical and the signing of his contract with the Catalan club.

“I am very happy to have joined FC Barcelona,” Lewandowski said on Sunday from Miami in a video released by Barcelona ahead of its US tour.




Barcelona on Saturday reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to acquire the Poland striker in a deal expected to reach nearly 50 million euros (USD 50.5 million).

