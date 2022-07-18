Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and 5 other superstar transfers made so far

Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane, Romelu Lukaku, Darwin Nunez, Gabriel Jesus, and Richarlison are the names that headline this transfer window's biggest talking points

This summer's football transfer window has seen some big moves take place. Some of the world's leading attackers have decided to hunt for greener pastures and light up the goal scoring charts donning the colours of a new club. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane, Romelu Lukaku, Darwin Nunez, Gabriel Jesus, and Raheem Sterling are the names that headline this transfer window's biggest talking points.

After long-standing speculation and drama, Robert Lewandowski has finally gotten his desired move to Barcelona. The Polish striker enjoyed a decade of dominance in the Bundesliga, first with Borussia Dortmund then primarily with Bayern Munich, establishing himself as one of the best number nine's of all time.

The Norwegian phenom Erling Haaland got his dream move to Manchester City, the same club his father Alfie Haaland played for. Having racked up the goals for fun at Borussia Dortmund, he'll be hoping to do more of the same in City's sky blue colours and help them win the elusive, UCL trophy.

Knowing they were likely to lose Lewandowski, Bayern Munich acted quickly in the early part of the window to snap up Sadio Mane from Liverpool. The Senegalese forward is one of the best in his position and offers the versatility to play as striker as well. He was a key part in Liverpool's success over the recent years and Bayern will no doubt expect him to do the same for them.

After an underwhelming year at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku is back with Italian giants Inter Milan. Lukaku's best performances came in the Serie A as he helped the club break Juventus' dominance in the Italian League. Lukaku and Inter will both hope that their second re-union is just as fruitful as their first one.

As Mane departed for Bayern and Roberto Firmino slipped lower down the pecking order, Liverpool wanted to reinvigorate their attack, and they managed to do just that by purchasing the exciting young Uruguayan striker, Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Meanwhile, Arsenal bolstered their attack by raiding champions Manchester City for their striker, Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is expected to lead their young and dynamic forward line in the hopes of getting back to where they once belonged.

Chelsea have added to their already formidable attack by signing winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a bid to make splash in this year's title race.