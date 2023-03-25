Billionaire Ratcliffe makes revised Manchester United offer

A second bid from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber AI Thani, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, is also expected to be lodged with merchant bankers Raine, who are overseeing the sale of the club

Jim Ratcliffe. Pic/AFP

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe made a revised bid to buy Manchester United on Thursday as Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus entered the race to own the Premier League giants.

A second bid from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber AI Thani, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, is also expected to be lodged with merchant bankers Raine, who are overseeing the sale of the club.

