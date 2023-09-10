Roberto Martinez’s side have not conceded a goal in Group J, scoring 15, and are five points clear of their opponents who are second after being beaten for the first time. “We knew it would be complicated but we managed to unlock the game,” Fernandes told Portuguese broadcaster RTP

Bruno Fernandes

Listen to this article Birthday boy Fernandes stars in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Slovakia x 00:00

Bruno Fernandes earned Portugal a fifth consecutive triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying, celebrating his 29th birthday with a goal securing a 1-0 win at Slovakia, Bratislava, on Friday.

Also Read: Brilliant Bruno!

ADVERTISEMENT

Roberto Martinez’s side have not conceded a goal in Group J, scoring 15, and are five points clear of their opponents who are second after being beaten for the first time. “We knew it would be complicated but we managed to unlock the game,” Fernandes told Portuguese broadcaster RTP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever