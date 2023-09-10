Breaking News
Birthday boy Fernandes stars in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Slovakia

10 September,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes earned Portugal a fifth consecutive triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying, celebrating his 29th birthday with a goal securing a 1-0 win at Slovakia, Bratislava, on Friday. 


Also Read: Brilliant Bruno!


Roberto Martinez’s side have not conceded a goal in Group J, scoring 15, and are five points clear of their opponents who are second after being beaten for the first time. “We knew it would be complicated but we managed to unlock the game,” Fernandes told Portuguese broadcaster RTP.


