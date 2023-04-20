Breaking News
BoB hold Central Bank of India 1-1

Updated on: 20 April,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The bankmen took a fourth-minute lead through striker Shrinath Rathod

BoB hold Central Bank of India 1-1
Central Bank of India dropped two points as they conceded a late goal to Bank of Baroda in a 1-1 draw in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra, on Wednesday.


The bankmen took a fourth-minute lead through striker Shrinath Rathod. However, Bank of Baroda's Denzil Mascarenhas scored in the 83rd minute to salvage a draw. 



Also Read: Mumbai City FC boss Buckingham proud despite defeat


Earlier, in a Div-I match, Yash Potdar scored a hat-trick as Mumbai Port Trust beat Tata Power SC 4-2 in a fast-paced encounter. Shyam Redekar opened the scoring for MbPT before Potdar scored thrice to seal the fate of the match. Suraj Dalvi netted both goals for Tata Power.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

