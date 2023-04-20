BoB hold Central Bank of India 1-1

The bankmen took a fourth-minute lead through striker Shrinath Rathod

Central Bank of India dropped two points as they conceded a late goal to Bank of Baroda in a 1-1 draw in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Wednesday.

The bankmen took a fourth-minute lead through striker Shrinath Rathod. However, Bank of Baroda’s Denzil Mascarenhas scored in the 83rd minute to salvage a draw.

Earlier, in a Div-I match, Yash Potdar scored a hat-trick as Mumbai Port Trust beat Tata Power SC 4-2 in a fast-paced encounter. Shyam Redekar opened the scoring for MbPT before Potdar scored thrice to seal the fate of the match. Suraj Dalvi netted both goals for Tata Power.

