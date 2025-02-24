Bombay Scottish beat Cathedral to win U-8 title

Cathedral’s forwards were also guilty of squandering a few chances after making several good runs into the Scottish danger area

The Bombay Scottish boys with their medals. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) defeated Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) 2-0 to clinch the MSSA boys U-8 Division-I inter-school football title at Azad Maidan recently.

The match began with a bang as Nivaan Sohal of Bombay Scottish wasted no time in making an impact in the very first minute as he found an opening and unleashed a powerful shot into the right corner of the net. The early goal stunned Cathedral’s defence and gave Bombay Scottish the early edge.

Despite the initial setback, the Cathedral boys put up a good fight. They attempted to regain possession and formulate attacks, but struggled to break through Bombay Scottish’s well-organised defence.

Cathedral’s forwards were also guilty of squandering a few chances after making several good runs into the Scottish danger area.

Just as Cathedral were settling into the match, Bombay Scottish struck again, in the 19th minute. Augustin D’Silva capitalised on a defensive lapse before sending a clinical shot into the net to double the lead for the Mahim school.

Bombay Scottish came close to scoring a third goal in the dying minutes, but their attempt went over the bar.

Suraj Thummar, coach of Bombay Scottish, was pleased with his team’s performance. “I have recently started coaching this team. It has been a good tournament for us.

This victory is not just for me, it’s for all our school coaches. Coaching the U-8s is a tougher task than training the older kids. I hope these boys continue to work hard,” said Thummar.