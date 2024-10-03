Bombay Scottish do the double as girls emulate boys to win U-12 title

Both teams shared possession equally in the first session, but failed to score.

The victorious Bombay Scottish girls under-12 team

Defending champions Bombay Scottish (Mahim), riding high on Nizh Kapadia’s sole strike, emerged champions, defeating St Peter’s School (Mazgaon) 1-0 in the girls U-12 Div-I final of the MSSA inter-school football tournamentat the School Sports Centre, Azad Maidan on Tuesday evening.

Both teams shared possession equally in the first session, but failed to score. In the second, the story was similar till four minutes before the end, when striker Nizh took control of the ball from her own half and dribbled past a host of St Peter’s defenders before turning and shooting into the right bottom corner to hand Bombay Scottish the title.

The win saw Bombay Scottish complete a double given their U-12 team had defeated Campion School (Cooperage) 2-0 to win the title last month. “It’s a great feeling to win this title and do the double. I have a great bunch of girls this season. The opponents also played very well, but we had played them before in the league stage, so we came prepared,” said Bombay Scottish coach Florain Pereira.

Meanwhile, Canossa High School (Andheri) beat Don Bosco (Matunga) 1-0 in the third-place match earlier in the day. Vaishnavi Chettiar scored the winner for Canossa.