It's no breeze for champs Khetan!

Updated on: 03 October,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Malad school made to work hard in defence against spirited St Anthony’s; emerge U-16 Div-III winners via tie-breaker

It’s no breeze for champs Khetan!

Banking on a resolute defensive performance, DG Khetan International School (Malad) won the boys U-16 third division title in the MSSA inter-school football tournament, beating a formidable St Anthony’s High School (Malwani) 5-4 via tie-breaker at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.


DG Khetan’s backline must be credited for holding fort as the St Anthony’s boys  attacked relentlessly. In the tie-breaker,  DG Khetan’s Daksh Jamnani, Ishaan Nay, Aaroush Bardeshkar, Hridhaan Hanoa and Ethan Sequeira converted from the spot, while St Anthony’s scored through  Daksh Koli, Jeet Naike, Devesh Koli and Krishit Koli scored for the Malwani side.


“I was confident of my defensive line-up as they played well throughout the tournament,” said DG Khetan coach Norbert D’Souza. St Anthony’s team manager Ronnie D’Souza was dejected, but remained positive.  “It’s only a month since the UK United Sports Academy began training the St Anthony’s boys, so reaching the MSSA final itself is a big achievement. Next time, we’ll be champions,” said D’Souza.

Earlier, Thakur Public School beat RN Podar 5-0 to win third place. Thakur scored through Arnav Singh, Aadi Tembulkar, Reyansh Patil and Apurva Sahani apart from an own-goal.

MSSA all india football federation sports news football

