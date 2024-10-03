Breaking News
'This is Arsenal's year'

Updated on: 03 October,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  London
As Gunners beat French giants PSG 2-0, skipper Bukayo believes London club will end 21-year wait for English Premier League title this season

‘This is Arsenal’s year’

Arsenal's Kai Havertz (right) heads the ball to score past PSG goalkeeper Gianuigi Donarruma during their UEFA Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium, London, on Tuesday. Pics/AFP

After captaining Arsenal to an impressive win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League fixture on Tuesday night, forward Bukayo Saka has said "this is the year" when the Gunners will end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title. 


Arsenal claimed a big 2-0 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners were deserving winners with Kai Havertz scoring off a brave header to extend his record to six straight home games with a goal. Leandro Tossard's cross saw Havertz get his head in just before PSG custodian Gianluigi Donarumma leaped to get for the aerial ball. Saka then doubled their lead before half-time as his free-kick evaded everybody on its way into the PSG goal.


Arsenal skipper Bukayo Saka

Arsenal, who have not lifted the Premier League trophy since 2003-04, have come close to the title in the last two years, but finished second behind Manchester City under Mikel Arteta's reign. The North London side missed out on the league title by two points and will be aiming to overcome the gap this year. "I don't want to put too much pressure on us but I do think this is the year. I think we've been close the last two years and yeah, we're getting closer. But yeah, this hopefully will be the year," Saka told CBS Sports.

Arsenal are unbeaten in nine matches this season and have collected five clean sheets, two of which have come in the Champions League. They are currently third in the PL table, level on points with second-placed City and a point behind leaders Liverpool after six games. The side also sits eighth in the Champions League table behind their title rivals, Manchester City who registered a 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava on matchday two. Arsenal next play Southampton on Saturday in the EPL  before the international break.

