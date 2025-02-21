Boss Slot to chat with Nunez about attitude after missed chances

The Reds failed to go 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal atop the Premier League table as Wednesday’s trip to Villa ended in a 2-2 draw

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (left) is tackled by Villa ‘keeper Emi Martinez

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will talk to Darwin Nunez about his attitude after accusing the striker of letting a costly miss at Aston Villa affect his effort levels in the rest of the game.

The Reds failed to go 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal atop the Premier League table as Wednesday’s trip to Villa ended in a 2-2 draw. Villa had chances to win the game late but Nunez’s failure to seal it for league leaders Liverpool was glaring — he missed an open goal after being played in by Dominik Szoboszlai.

“I can accept every miss, even from a player who scored two very important goals against Brentford, who scored in the home game against Villa. What was harder to accept was his behaviour after that chance. It got too much in his head where he wasn’t the usual Darwin that works his back off to help the team. He was too disappointed after missing that chance and that’s why [his attitude] was a fraction short afterwards. That’s something we’ll talk about,” said Slot.

