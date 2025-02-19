Liverpool can handle title pressure, says boss Arne Slot

Slot’s side head to Aston Villa on Wednesday knowing a victory would move them 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in their bid to clinch a record-equalling 20th English title

Arne Slot insists Liverpool can handle the mounting pressure of the English Premier League title race after the leaders were hampered by nerves in their tense win against Wolves.

Slot’s side head to Aston Villa on Wednesday knowing a victory would move them 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in their bid to clinch a record-equalling 20th English title.

But Liverpool, in dynamic form for much of the season, have looked less secure of late and almost blew a two-goal lead in Sunday’s 2-1 win over lowly Wolves at Anfield. The Reds had already suffered a costly collapse in the Merseyside derby draw just days earlier when Everton’s James Tarkowski scored a stoppage-time equaliser. Liverpool’s reserves also crashed out of the FA Cup with an embarrassing fourth-round loss at second-tier Plymouth recently, leading to fears the treble chasers are beginning to crack as expectations increase.

However, Slot believes his side are well-equipped to cope with the business end of the season, with multiple trophies on the line.

“We lean a lot on the players. They have to show up and bring the performance. They are used to playing big games with lots of pressure,” the Dutchman said.

“We don’t present a meeting on how to deal with the pressure, that is not how it works,” he sarcastically said.

