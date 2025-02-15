Pep taunts Liverpool over failure to hit 100 points in EPL season

While City are currently in the midst of a crisis, Guardiola made sure to point out the incredible records his team has broken in the past

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has taunted English Premier League leaders Liverpool over their failure to match Manchester City’s record 100-point tally. Liverpool’s draw with Everton midweek made it impossible for Arne Slot’s team to hit the 100-point mark this season, a figure achieved only by Guardiola’s City in their 2017-18 campaign.

While City are currently in the midst of a crisis, Guardiola made sure to point out the incredible records his team has broken in the past.

“We took all the records in England. Who would do 100 points now? I’m waiting. Have you seen Liverpool this season? They cannot do 100 points already,” he said.

Guardiola was also quick to defend his team’s lackluster season, pointing to the mounting injury concerns and the taxing schedule.

“We deserve to have a bad season. They are human beings, it can happen. We weren’t consistent and we haven’t had the players at their best,” Guardiola said.

Despite their woes, City are poised to finish in the top four.

