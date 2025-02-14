Emotions got the better of me: Liverpool boss Slot on receiving red card vs Everton

“If I look back at it, I would love to [react] differently. I’m hoping to do it differently next time,” the Dutchman added.

Arne Slot

Liverpool coach Arne Slot admitted “emotions got the better of me” after he was shown a red card following his team’s fiery 2-2 English Premier League draw against neighbours Everton on Wednesday.

The Dutch manager was subsequently handed a two-match touchline ban for the use of “offensive words or abuse” after Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrated his team’s 98th minute equalizer wildly in front of the Liverpool fans, leading to a scuffle between both sets of players and staff.

“I think what happened was that the extra time, the intentional five minutes ended up being eight...and the emotions got the better of me,” the Liverpool manager said. “If I look back at it, I would love to [react] differently. I’m hoping to do it differently next time,” the Dutchman added.

