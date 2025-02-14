Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Emotions got the better of me Liverpool boss Slot on receiving red card vs Everton

Emotions got the better of me: Liverpool boss Slot on receiving red card vs Everton

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

“If I look back at it, I would love to [react] differently. I’m hoping to do it differently next time,”  the Dutchman added.

Emotions got the better of me: Liverpool boss Slot on receiving red card vs Everton

Arne Slot

Listen to this article
Emotions got the better of me: Liverpool boss Slot on receiving red card vs Everton
x
00:00

Liverpool coach Arne Slot admitted “emotions got the better of me” after he was shown a red card following his team’s fiery 2-2 English Premier League draw against neighbours Everton on Wednesday.


The Dutch manager was subsequently handed a two-match touchline ban for the use of “offensive words or abuse” after Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrated his team’s 98th minute equalizer wildly in front of the Liverpool fans, leading to a scuffle between both sets of players and staff.


“I think what happened was that the extra time, the intentional five minutes ended up being eight...and the emotions got the better of me,” the Liverpool manager said. “If I look back at it, I would love to [react] differently. I’m hoping to do it differently next time,”  the Dutchman added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

liverpool english premier league sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK