Liverpool boss Slot gets 2-match ban for abuse

“Slot was dismissed for using offensive or abusive language. He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result,” said a statement by the English Premier League

Arne Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot received a two-match touchline ban after his red card at the end of a 2-2 draw with Everton.

James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equalizer for Everton, sparked wild celebrations from Abdoulaye Doucoure, leading to a scuffle between both sets of players and staff. The referee then sent off Doucoure, Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, Slot and Sipke Hulshoff.

