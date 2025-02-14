Breaking News
Liverpool boss Slot gets 2-match ban for abuse

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Liverpool
“Slot was dismissed for using offensive or abusive language. He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result,” said a statement by the English Premier League

Liverpool boss Slot gets 2-match ban for abuse

Arne Slot

Liverpool boss Slot gets 2-match ban for abuse
Liverpool boss Arne Slot received a two-match  touchline ban after  his red card at the end of a 2-2 draw with Everton. 


James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equalizer for Everton, sparked wild celebrations from Abdoulaye Doucoure, leading to a scuffle between both sets of players and staff. The referee then sent off Doucoure,  Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, Slot and Sipke Hulshoff.


“Slot was dismissed for using offensive or abusive language. He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result,” said a statement by the English Premier League

liverpool english premier league football sports news Sports Update

