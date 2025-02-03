EPL: Arsenal’s five star performance hand Man City crushing defeat at Emirates

The North London side were on the front foot from the opening whistle and it was skipper Martin Odegaard who fired the opening goal in the 2nd minute

Arsenal's English midfielder Ethan Nwaneri (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London. Pic/AFP

Arsenal brushed past Manchester City to register a massive 5-1 victory over the defending champions at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.



Mikel Arteta’s side has historically struggled against the Cityzens but have now registered back-to-back home wins against Pep’s side for the first time in two decades.

The North London side were on the front foot from the opening whistle and it was skipper Martin Odegaard who fired the opening goal in the 2nd minute.

Swiss defender Manuel Akanji was caught with the heavy Arsenal press and lost the ball in a dangerous position. Declan Rice found an open Kai Havertz who squared the ball to the Norwegian who found an open net.

The Gunners should have doubled their lead when City were once again caught by the press and Havertz found himself alone with only Stefan Ortega to beat but slashed the ball wide off goal.

The visitors shot back early in the second half when Savinho curled a cross towards the back post and found a towering Erling Haaland who headed in the equaliser in the 55th minute.

Arsenal did not take too long to respond as a retaliating Thomas Partey shot from 22-yards and a heavy deflection off John Stones saw the ball nestle into the left corner to regain the 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute.

From thereon out it was all Arsenal as Arsenal academy product Miles Lewis-Skelly scored his first Arsenal goal. A couple of good touches out of his feet from just inside the area saw him move past the City defence and shoot the ball into the bottom right corner. Ortega got his hand to it but could not keep it out of the Arsenal net.

Gabriel Martinelli set up Arsenal’s fourth goal as Havertz made up for his missed chance and buried the ball in the back of the net.

Substitute Ethan Nwaneri, on off the bench, continued impressing the fans as he produced a moment of magic by curling the ball from outside the box into the net. The 17-year-old put the seal on the stamp on what was an incredible win for Arsenal.

