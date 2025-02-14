Bayern coach Kompany hails team for holding nerve in 2-1 over Celtic

Bayern boss Kompany was concerned about the potential for Celtic to be fuelled by the raucous 60,000 crowd in Glasgow

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany saluted his side’s composure amidst the “crazy” atmosphere at Celtic Park, to seize control of the Champions League playoff tie with a 2-1 win in the first leg on Wednesday.

Bayern boss Kompany was concerned about the potential for Celtic to be fuelled by the raucous 60,000 crowd in Glasgow. But Bayern produced a mature display. Michael Olise’s thunderous shot put Bayern ahead at the end of the first half.

Striker Harry Kane doubled the Bavarians’ lead with a volley from Joshua Kimmich’s corner four minutes after the interval. At that point, Bayern were in complete command, but they eased off in the closing stages and Daizen Maeda’s 79th minute header gave Celtic a glimmer of hope heading into the second leg.



“It’s a really great result. We dealt really well with the atmosphere for long spells before it could get too crazy. The [Celtic] fans haven’t seen many losses here, so we appreciate the victory,” Kompany said.

