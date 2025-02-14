Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Bayern coach Kompany hails team for holding nerve in 2 1 over Celtic

Bayern coach Kompany hails team for holding nerve in 2-1 over Celtic

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  Glasgow
AFP |

Top

Bayern boss Kompany was concerned about the potential for Celtic to be fuelled by the raucous 60,000  crowd in Glasgow

Bayern coach Kompany hails team for holding nerve in 2-1 over Celtic

Vincent Kompany

Listen to this article
Bayern coach Kompany hails team for holding nerve in 2-1 over Celtic
x
00:00

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany saluted his side’s composure amidst the “crazy” atmosphere at Celtic Park, to seize control of the Champions League playoff tie with a 2-1 win in the first leg on Wednesday. 


Bayern boss Kompany was concerned about the potential for Celtic to be fuelled by the raucous 60,000  crowd in Glasgow. But Bayern produced a mature display. Michael Olise’s thunderous shot put Bayern ahead at the end of the first half. 


Also Read: India lose to S Korea in badminton Asia C’ships


Harry KaneHarry Kane

Striker Harry Kane doubled the Bavarians’ lead with a volley from Joshua Kimmich’s corner four minutes after the interval. At that point, Bayern were in complete command, but they eased off in the closing stages and Daizen Maeda’s 79th minute header gave Celtic a glimmer of hope heading into the second leg.
 
“It’s a really great result. We dealt really well with the atmosphere for long spells before it could get too crazy. The [Celtic]  fans haven’t seen many losses here, so we appreciate the victory,” Kompany said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Harry Kane Bayern Munich uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK