India lose to S Korea in badminton Asia C’ships

India went down to South Korea 2-3 in a Group D tie of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship. However, they had already made it to the quarter-final as the second-placed finisher, thanks to a 5-0 trouncing of Macau.

The mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila, as well as singles player Malvika Bansod, lost their respective matches to start the contest.

However, wins for Sathish Karunakaran and the women’s duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand hauled India level. Unfortunately, the men’s pair of MR Arjun and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy couldn’t get India over the line, despite putting up a tough fight.

