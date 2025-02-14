Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Guardiola rues Citys lack of control physicality compared to EPL rivals

Guardiola rues City’s lack of control, physicality compared to EPL rivals

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

The EPL champions are realistically out of the title race in fifth place, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool

Guardiola rues City’s lack of control, physicality compared to EPL rivals

Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article
Guardiola rues City’s lack of control, physicality compared to EPL rivals
x
00:00

Pep Guardiola admitted on Friday that his Manchester City team are not as comfortable in possession as they used to be and that they lack the physicality to compete with their English Premier League rivals.


The EPL champions are realistically out of the title race in fifth place, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool. Ahead of his team’s clash with Newcastle, Guardiola told reporters that  City’s problems were multi-faceted.  “It’s everything, it’s not one,” he said. 


“[If] it’s one subject, it will be easy to solve it. We have been so comfortable with the ball and now we are not as comfortable when we have the ball. And when we have to make use of our physicality, our physicality is not like other teams,” the Spaniard added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city english premier league premier league sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK