Guardiola rues City’s lack of control, physicality compared to EPL rivals

Pep Guardiola admitted on Friday that his Manchester City team are not as comfortable in possession as they used to be and that they lack the physicality to compete with their English Premier League rivals.

The EPL champions are realistically out of the title race in fifth place, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool. Ahead of his team’s clash with Newcastle, Guardiola told reporters that City’s problems were multi-faceted. “It’s everything, it’s not one,” he said.

“[If] it’s one subject, it will be easy to solve it. We have been so comfortable with the ball and now we are not as comfortable when we have the ball. And when we have to make use of our physicality, our physicality is not like other teams,” the Spaniard added.

