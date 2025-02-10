Breaking News
India player Robin backs Real Madrid in Man City tie

Updated on: 11 February,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Asked to pick a favourite between the two heavyweights, Robin was spontaneous. “Madrid, Madrid!” he exclaimed

India player Robin backs Real Madrid in Man City tie

Robin Singh

India player Robin backs Real Madrid in Man City tie
India footballer Robin Singh has backed Real Madrid for the Champions League knockout playoffs fixture between the defending champions and reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City tonight.


Considering the struggles on both sides, Robin, who represented India from 2012 to 2017, said the result will be decided only after both legs are played. “It’s going to be decided in two legs. Both teams have struggles. Both teams have injuries to deal with. Both teams have a transition coming in, with Madrid bringing in younger players, like [Kylian] Mbappe, who is trying to settle in.


“With [Manchester City manager Pep] Guardiola, he has managed over 500 games. His squad might be getting a little old for his own liking. Some of the players that are going in and out of injury have played close to 20,000 minutes. That’s a concern,” the 34-year-old, who is commentating for Sony Sports, said during an 
interaction.

Asked to pick a favourite between the two heavyweights, Robin was spontaneous. “Madrid, Madrid!” he exclaimed.

Explaining his prediction, the SC Bengaluru player pointed to  Man City’s injury list and the age of their players. “It’s going to be a tight encounter, but I am going to give it to Madrid. I think Madrid are a step ahead, with Rodrygo, Vini [Vinicius Jr], Mbappe, Endrick, [Eduardo] Camavinga, all these guys on the right side of 20.

And if you look at City, Kevin De Bruyne was injured, Rodri is long term injured, Nathan Ake is out now. All of these players, who are the backbone of Pep’s team, are either on the wrong side of 20 or dealing with injuries,” he signed off.

