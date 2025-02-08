Breaking News
MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and legislature: CM Fadnavis
Headmaster, class teacher held over rape of student in Nashik
Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works
BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Eknath Shinde
SC notice to Chhota Rajan on CBI plea challenging suspension of life sentence
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man City files legal challenge against EPL

Man City files legal challenge against EPL

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

The British Press Association reported Friday that City is contesting amendments made to the APT rules voted by EPL clubs last November. Those changes were forced on the league by an earlier legal challenge by the defending champions

Man City files legal challenge against EPL

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Man City files legal challenge against EPL
x
00:00

Manchester City has registered another legal challenge against the English Premier League over rules about associated party transactions (APT).


Also Read: De Bruyne spares City blushes against third-tier Leyton Orient


The British Press Association reported Friday that City is contesting amendments made to the APT rules voted by EPL clubs last November. Those changes were forced on the league by an earlier legal challenge by the defending champions.


APT rules ensure that fair market value is applied to commercial deals with organizations closely linked to club owners. It prevents deals  from being artificially inflated, which could undermine the league’s financial rules.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester city english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK