Man City files legal challenge against EPL

Manchester City has registered another legal challenge against the English Premier League over rules about associated party transactions (APT).

The British Press Association reported Friday that City is contesting amendments made to the APT rules voted by EPL clubs last November. Those changes were forced on the league by an earlier legal challenge by the defending champions.

APT rules ensure that fair market value is applied to commercial deals with organizations closely linked to club owners. It prevents deals from being artificially inflated, which could undermine the league’s financial rules.

