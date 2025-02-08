Breaking News
MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and legislature: CM Fadnavis
Headmaster, class teacher held over rape of student in Nashik
Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works
BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Eknath Shinde
SC notice to Chhota Rajan on CBI plea challenging suspension of life sentence
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > De Bruyne spares City blushes against third tier Leyton Orient

De Bruyne spares City blushes against third-tier Leyton Orient

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Jamie Donley’s audacious effort that came back off the bar and rebounded in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega had given the League One side an early lead

De Bruyne spares City blushes against third-tier Leyton Orient

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne applauds fan after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Leyton Orient and Manchester City at Gaughan Group Stadium, Brisbane Road in east London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
De Bruyne spares City blushes against third-tier Leyton Orient
x
00:00

Manchester City survived a huge scare to beat third-tier Leyton Orient 2-1 and progress to the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday. 


Pep Guardiola had to turn to his bench to prevent a monumental shock for the English Premier League champions as substitute Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner 11 minutes from time. 


Also Read: Christophany for feature event


Jamie Donley’s audacious effort that came back off the bar and rebounded in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega had given the League One side an early lead. 

They maintained their lead  until 56 minutes when Rico Lewis’ shot deflected in off Abdukodir Khusanov. 

Guardiola then threw on Phil Foden and De Bruyne in desperate search of a winner and the veteran Belgian duly delivered. 

De Bruyne prodded in Jack Grealish’s forward pass to spare City’s blushes. Summing up the match, Guardiola said, “It was a typical FA Cup game, that is why this competition is unbelievable.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city fa cup football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK