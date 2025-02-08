De Bruyne spares City blushes against third-tier Leyton Orient

Jamie Donley’s audacious effort that came back off the bar and rebounded in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega had given the League One side an early lead

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne applauds fan after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Leyton Orient and Manchester City at Gaughan Group Stadium, Brisbane Road in east London. Pic/AFP

Manchester City survived a huge scare to beat third-tier Leyton Orient 2-1 and progress to the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola had to turn to his bench to prevent a monumental shock for the English Premier League champions as substitute Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner 11 minutes from time.

Jamie Donley’s audacious effort that came back off the bar and rebounded in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega had given the League One side an early lead.

They maintained their lead until 56 minutes when Rico Lewis’ shot deflected in off Abdukodir Khusanov.

Guardiola then threw on Phil Foden and De Bruyne in desperate search of a winner and the veteran Belgian duly delivered.

De Bruyne prodded in Jack Grealish’s forward pass to spare City’s blushes. Summing up the match, Guardiola said, “It was a typical FA Cup game, that is why this competition is unbelievable.”

