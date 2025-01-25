City overhaul started sooner than expected: Boss Guardiola

“Normally we would wait three of four months, but we decided to do it here with the amount of injuries and problems we have”

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City’s injury woes and dismal form this season forced the club to start an overhaul of his squad sooner than expected. After winning the Premier League six times in the past seven seasons, City’s bid for a fifth successive title has crumbled in shocking fashion.

Guardiola’s side will host Chelsea on Saturday locked in a desperate battle just to qualify for next season’s Champions League. “Last season, we didn’t do much [in the transfer market] with the exceptional qualities of this team,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday. “Normally we would wait three of four months, but we decided to do it here with the amount of injuries and problems we have.”

