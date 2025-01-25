Fernandes’ late strike keeps Man Utd alive

United’s win was a much-needed boost for Amorim, who said after Sunday’s loss to Brighton that his team was “the worst, maybe, in the history” of the storied club

Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates his goal v Rangers on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United beat Rangers 2-1 on Thursday to take a big step toward the Europa League round of 16.

Rangers looked to have snatched a draw at Old Trafford when Cyriel Dessers leveled the game 1-1 in the 88th minute.

United in fourth place

But United captain Fernandes struck from close range four minutes later to secure a vital win that moved Ruben Amorim’s team up to fourth in the standings with one round of games to go in the league phase.

First-place Lazio won 3-1 against Real Sociedad and Eintracht Frankfurt is second after a 2-0 victory over Ferencvaros.

United’s win was a much-needed boost for Amorim, who said after Sunday’s loss to Brighton that his team was “the worst, maybe, in the history” of the storied club.

While United’s Premier League campaign still looks dire, with the 20-time English champion 13th in the standings, its Europa League fate is in its own hands going into next week’s game against FCSB in Romania.

Victory, however, didn’t come without some fortune after Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland punched the ball into his own net from a corner to give United the lead seven minutes into the second half.

The top eight teams automatically advance to the last 16, with those placed from nine to 24 going into a playoff round.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham beat Hoffenheim 3-2. The South Korea star struck in each half at PreZero Arena to help ease the pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs’ second win in 9 games

It was only Tottenham’s second win in its past nine games overall and kept it on course for the round of 16.

Son doubled the lead in the 22nd minute after James Maddison had opened the scoring in the third. He got his second to make it 3-1 in the 77th. Tottenham are in sixth place.

