Raducanu splits with coach Cavaday

Raducanu splits with coach Cavaday

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

In their 14 months together, Cavaday helped Raducanu return to the top 60 in the world following operations on both wrists and one ankle

Raducanu splits with coach Cavaday

Emma Raducanu

Raducanu splits with coach Cavaday
British tennis player Emma Raducanu is searching for another coach after her partnership with Nick Cavaday came to an end because of his health issues.
Cavaday was the sixth coach of the 22-year-old Raducanu’s short career.


Also Read: Sabalenka eyes hat-trick of crowns in Keys clash


In their 14 months together, Cavaday helped Raducanu return to the top 60 in the world following operations on both wrists and one ankle. “It’s important for me to spend some more time at home and prioritise getting back to full health, which is hard to do with the extensive calendar,” Cavaday said on Friday.


