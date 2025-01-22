Breaking News
Jalgaon accident: Train was halted on blind curve, oncoming driver tried honking
Maharashtra: Two shot at in firing incident in front of cops in Naigaon
Newborn found dead in pit near construction site in Mumbai
Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra receive threat messages
Beed Sarpanch murder: Activist demands murder trial be held in Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Teen held for online abuse of Havertzs wife

Teen held for online abuse of Havertz’s wife

Updated on: 23 January,2025 06:26 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

Sophia Havertz had publicly shared direct messages sent to her after Arsenal was knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on January 12.

Teen held for online abuse of Havertz’s wife

Kai Havertz

Listen to this article
Teen held for online abuse of Havertz’s wife
x
00:00

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the online abuse sent to the wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, police said on Tuesday.


Sophia Havertz had publicly shared direct messages sent to her after Arsenal was knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on January 12.


A 17-year-old boy from St Albans north of London was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications, Hertfordshire Police told the English Press Association. The teenager was released on bail.


Sophia Havertz
Sophia Havertz

Sophia Havertz shared two posts on her Instagram story, including one where someone threatened to ‘slaughter’ her unborn baby.

Arsenal had lost 5-3 on penalties to Cup holders United. Havertz, a Germany international, missed a chance from close range at the Emirates Stadium and then had his shot saved by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir in the penalty shootout.

In response to the hate messages, Sophia had said the culprits ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Havertz’s Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also stood up for the duo and condemned the vile abuse.

“We really have to do something about it, because accepting that and hiding this has terrible consequences.

“It’s something we have to eradicate from the game because it’s so cynical,” said the Spanish coach. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

fa cup manchester united sports news football arsenal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK