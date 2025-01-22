Sophia Havertz had publicly shared direct messages sent to her after Arsenal was knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on January 12.

Kai Havertz

Listen to this article Teen held for online abuse of Havertz’s wife x 00:00

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the online abuse sent to the wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophia Havertz had publicly shared direct messages sent to her after Arsenal was knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on January 12.

A 17-year-old boy from St Albans north of London was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications, Hertfordshire Police told the English Press Association. The teenager was released on bail.



Sophia Havertz

Sophia Havertz shared two posts on her Instagram story, including one where someone threatened to ‘slaughter’ her unborn baby.

Arsenal had lost 5-3 on penalties to Cup holders United. Havertz, a Germany international, missed a chance from close range at the Emirates Stadium and then had his shot saved by goalkeeper Altay Bayindir in the penalty shootout.

In response to the hate messages, Sophia had said the culprits ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Havertz’s Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also stood up for the duo and condemned the vile abuse.

“We really have to do something about it, because accepting that and hiding this has terrible consequences.

“It’s something we have to eradicate from the game because it’s so cynical,” said the Spanish coach.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever