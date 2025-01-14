We didn’t get what we deserved: Mikel Arteta

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > We didnt get what we deserved Mikel Arteta

Updated on: 14 January,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

“The dominance, the superiority in relation to the opposition, and everything that we did to try to win the game… we didn’t get what we deserved clearly”

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s FA Cup journey came to a bitter end as they suffered a penalty shootout (3-5) defeat to Manchester United in the third round at Old Trafford. 


Also Read: 'We suffered together and showed character'


“Incredible how you don’t win that game, that’s basically to sum up,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “The dominance, the superiority in relation to the opposition, and everything that we did to try to win the game… we didn’t get what we deserved clearly.”


Arteta lamented his team’s inability to capitalise on their opportunities. “There is an element that is about putting the ball in the back of the net, that we did once,” he added. “The amount of situations, chances, and penalties that we had—we didn’t [convert].”

arsenal manchester united fa cup football sports news Sports Update

