‘We suffered together and showed character’

Ten-man Manchester United beat Arsenal 5-3 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Defeated 2-0 by Arsenal in the Premier League in December, FA Cup holders United exacted revenge on their return to the Emirates Stadium to extend their revival after last weekend’s draw at Liverpool. Ruben Amorim’s troubled side took the lead through Bruno Fernandes, who smashed a superb strike into the far corner from the edge of the area in the 52nd minute.

United defender Diogo Dalot was sent off for a second booking after fouling Mikel Merino nine minutes later. Gabriel Magalhaes grabbed Arsenal’s equaliser in the 63rd minute, the Brazilian defender swivelling to hit a low shot that took a heavy deflection off Matthijs de Ligt.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz missed a host of chances to win it and the German was culpable again in the shootout as his effort was saved by Bayindir, setting up the much-maligned Joshua Zirkzee to stroke home the decisive kick.

“We deserved to pass through this round because we all suffered together and showed character,” said Amorim, whose side host Leicester in the fourth round. “A few weeks ago Joshua was in a difficult moment, now he was a game-changer. Life has these beautiful things,” he added.

It was another painful result for Arsenal after Tuesday’s 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final first leg and last weekend’s damaging league draw at Brighton.

