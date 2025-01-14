“Honestly that’s much, much better in terms of problem-solving. It just sucks in a way that I’ll be hanging around for quite a while now before my next tournament comes in”

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his Rd 1 defeat in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article It sucks: Stefanos Tsitsipas fumes after Round 1 exit x 00:00

Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas said “it sucks” after being on the end of the first big upset of the Australian Open on Monday, with the worst part having to hang around before his next tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "It is easy to find out why I wasn’t picked in the team": Litton Das after CT 2025 snub

The 11th-seeded Greek, who played Novak Djokovic in the 2023 final at Melbourne Park, crashed out 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to American Alex Michelsen in the first round.

“The most frustrating part about losing in the first round of a Grand Slam is that you have way too much time to recover, and I would rather have the other way around where I don’t have enough time to recover,” he said.

“Honestly that’s much, much better in terms of problem-solving. It just sucks in a way that I’ll be hanging around for quite a while now before my next tournament comes in.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever