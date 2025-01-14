Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic police want food delivery apps to blacklist errant e-bike delivery men
Mumbai: Residents left choking and gasping after builder explodes dust bomb in Andheri
Torres investment scam: Lab tests confirm jewels presented to investors were fake
Mumbai: Wet-lease workers’ protest impacts 210 BEST bus services
Mumbai: Woman who obtained BMC job with fake documents gets bail
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > It sucks Stefanos Tsitsipas fumes after Round 1 exit

It sucks: Stefanos Tsitsipas fumes after Round 1 exit

Updated on: 14 January,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

“Honestly that’s much, much better in terms of problem-solving. It just sucks in a way that I’ll be hanging around for quite a while now before my next tournament comes in” 

It sucks: Stefanos Tsitsipas fumes after Round 1 exit

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his Rd 1 defeat in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
It sucks: Stefanos Tsitsipas fumes after Round 1 exit
x
00:00

Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas said “it sucks” after being on the end of the first big upset of the Australian Open on Monday, with the worst part having to hang around before his next tournament. 


Also Read: "It is easy to find out why I wasn’t picked in the team": Litton Das after CT 2025 snub


The 11th-seeded Greek, who played Novak Djokovic in the 2023 final at Melbourne Park, crashed out 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to American Alex Michelsen in the first round.
 “The most frustrating part about losing in the first round of a Grand Slam is that you have way too much time to recover, and I would rather have the other way around where I don’t have enough time to recover,” he said. 


“Honestly that’s much, much better in terms of problem-solving. It just sucks in a way that I’ll be hanging around for quite a while now before my next tournament comes in.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australian open Stefanos Tsitsipas novak djokovic tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK