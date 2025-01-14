Breaking News
"It is easy to find out why I wasn’t picked in the team": Litton Das after CT 2025 snub

Updated on: 14 January,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
After Litton was left out of the squad for the eight-team tournament, Litton smashed an unbeaten 125 off 55 balls for Dhaka Capitals against Durbar Rajshahi in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Litton Das. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das admitted that he was dropped from the squad for the Champions Trophy because he wasn’t performing well in the format. 


After Litton was left out of the squad for the eight-team tournament, Litton smashed an unbeaten 125 off 55 balls for Dhaka Capitals against Durbar Rajshahi in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). “The Champions Trophy selection wasn’t in my control. The selectors took the call. They decide whom to play. My job is to perform. I haven’t been able to do that. I think I was a bit upset about it. I have the same mindset before and after the game today [Monday]. The day has already passed.”


“I have played a good knock but it’s in the past. I start from zero again. I will keep working hard, let’s see what happens next. I was given a clear message. Maybe not from the selectors but it is easy to find out why I wasn’t picked in the team. I was dropped because I wasn’t performing. There’s nothing to hide about it. Basic, normal,” Litton was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

