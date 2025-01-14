Breaking News
"I can’t really see myself probably playing singles again", Nick Kyrigos

Updated on: 14 January,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

The combustible home hero was grimacing from an abdominal injury and fired expletives at his coaching box as he was bundled out by Britain’s Jacob Fearnley 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his first round loss to Jacob Fearnley yesterday. Pic/AFP

A downbeat Nick Kyrgios said that his short-lived return to Melbourne Park on Monday might have been his last singles appearance at the Australian Open.


The combustible home hero was grimacing from an abdominal injury and fired expletives at his coaching box as he was bundled out by Britain’s Jacob Fearnley 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 7-6 (7/2).


“Realistically I can’t really see myself probably playing singles again here,” a crestfallen Kyrgios, 29, said. 

