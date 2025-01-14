The combustible home hero was grimacing from an abdominal injury and fired expletives at his coaching box as he was bundled out by Britain’s Jacob Fearnley 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his first round loss to Jacob Fearnley yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "I can’t really see myself probably playing singles again", Nick Kyrigos x 00:00

A downbeat Nick Kyrgios said that his short-lived return to Melbourne Park on Monday might have been his last singles appearance at the Australian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: PV looks to new beginnings at India Open Super 750

The combustible home hero was grimacing from an abdominal injury and fired expletives at his coaching box as he was bundled out by Britain’s Jacob Fearnley 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 7-6 (7/2).

“Realistically I can’t really see myself probably playing singles again here,” a crestfallen Kyrgios, 29, said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever