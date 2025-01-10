Kyrgios eyes Grand Slam return after two-years gap

He made it sound after a practice session Friday morning — and before a second one planned for the afternoon — as if he’ll be ready for his first major in more than two years

Nick Kyrgios at Melbourne Park yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Love him or hate him, Nick Kyrgios is good for tennis and the sport will get a boost from his return to Grand Slam action at the Australian Open, or so he says.

“We watch sport because we want personalities... It’s like drama, theatre. For me, being personally back, it adds a bit of question marks to, like, ‘What is going to happen today?’ I love that. Every time I step out on court, I don’t know if I’m going to be super controversial in a good or bad way,” 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios said on Friday, when he indicated he thinks he’ll be able to compete despite a recent issue with an abdominal muscle.

“Throughout my career, it hasn’t always been good,” continued the 29-year-old Australian, wearing a green hat in support of his favorite NBA team, the reigning champions Boston Celtics, “but it’s added a lot of excitement to the game.”

As play begins at Melbourne Park on Sunday (Saturday EST), Kyrgios is sure to be among the players garnering the most attention from spectators, media and other athletes, assuming, that is, he is fit enough. He played a total of one singles match across 2023 and 2024 combined while dealing with knee and wrist problems.

He made it sound after a practice session Friday morning — and before a second one planned for the afternoon — as if he’ll be ready for his first major in more than two years.

“It’s good to be back. I think it’s important,” Kyrgios said. “I think the sport was getting a bit mundane.”

