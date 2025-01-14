Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Australian Open Coco Gauff starts campaign with a dominating win over Sofia Kenin

Australian Open: Coco Gauff starts campaign with a dominating win over Sofia Kenin

Updated on: 14 January,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AP , PTI |

The 2023 US Open champion is wearing a Marvel-inspired bodysuit and skirt at Melbourne Park and she’s radiating confidence and calm

Australian Open: Coco Gauff starts campaign with a dominating win over Sofia Kenin

Coco Gauff. Pic/AFP

Australian Open: Coco Gauff starts campaign with a dominating win over Sofia Kenin
Coco Gauff had a little difficulty adjusting to the sun at one end of Rod Laver Arena and dropped an early service game but quickly settled into a rhythm to start her Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win Monday over 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.


Third-seeded Gauff won the title at the WTA Finals last November and started this season by helping the US to victory at the United Cup last week, a run that gives her a chance to move atop the rankings.


Also Read: Ex-Wimbledon champ Vondrousova pulls out of Oz Open


The 2023 US Open champion is wearing a Marvel-inspired bodysuit and skirt at Melbourne Park and she’s radiating confidence and calm.

“I knew going in it was going to be difficult, but you know I’m happy with how I played,” Gauff said of the 1-hour, 20-minute win over Kenin. 

