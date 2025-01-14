Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ex Wimbledon champ Vondrousova pulls out of Oz Open

Ex-Wimbledon champ Vondrousova pulls out of Oz Open

Updated on: 14 January,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

The Czech player only returned to action this year after six months on the sidelines following shoulder surgery, which saw her slip to 38 in the world

Ex-Wimbledon champ Vondrousova pulls out of Oz Open

Marketa Vondrousova

Listen to this article
Ex-Wimbledon champ Vondrousova pulls out of Oz Open
x
00:00

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled out of the Australian Open Monday after failing to recover from an injury she sustained at the Adelaide International. 


The Czech player only returned to action this year after six months on the sidelines following shoulder surgery, which saw her slip to 38 in the world. 


Also Read: Kuldeep's fitness cloud boosts Bishnoi-Varun for playing XI slot


“Heartbroken to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury I sustained in Adelaide,” the former World No.6, who won Wimbledon in 2023, said on Instagram. 

“I was looking forward to the tournament but health comes first.” 

She was due to play Croatia’s Jana Fett in the first round with a lucky loser to take 

Vondrousova’s place. Vondrousova did not say what her new injury setback was, but she left the court in Adelaide while playing Diana Shnaider for what appeared to be a back issue. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australian open wimbledon tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK