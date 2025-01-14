The Czech player only returned to action this year after six months on the sidelines following shoulder surgery, which saw her slip to 38 in the world

Marketa Vondrousova

Listen to this article Ex-Wimbledon champ Vondrousova pulls out of Oz Open x 00:00

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled out of the Australian Open Monday after failing to recover from an injury she sustained at the Adelaide International.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Czech player only returned to action this year after six months on the sidelines following shoulder surgery, which saw her slip to 38 in the world.

Also Read: Kuldeep's fitness cloud boosts Bishnoi-Varun for playing XI slot

“Heartbroken to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury I sustained in Adelaide,” the former World No.6, who won Wimbledon in 2023, said on Instagram.

“I was looking forward to the tournament but health comes first.”

She was due to play Croatia’s Jana Fett in the first round with a lucky loser to take

Vondrousova’s place. Vondrousova did not say what her new injury setback was, but she left the court in Adelaide while playing Diana Shnaider for what appeared to be a back issue.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever