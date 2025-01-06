Gauff helps USA clinch United Cup

Gauff opened with a statement 6-4, 6-4 win over Swiatek in 1hr 51min of hard-hitting tennis.Big-serving Fritz then battled through against Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7/4) to spark wild celebrations as the Americans won the mixed-teams cup for the second time in three years
USA's Coco Gauff hits a return to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles final match at the United Cup tennis tournament on Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney. Pic/AFP
Coco Gauff roared past Iga Swiatek to inspire team USA Sunday before Taylor Fritz sealed the United Cup title with victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Sydney.
Gauff opened with a statement 6-4, 6-4 win over Swiatek in 1hr 51min of hard-hitting tennis. Big-serving Fritz then battled through against Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7/4) to spark wild celebrations as the Americans won the mixed-teams cup for the second time in three years.
