Pak impress as SA enforce follow-on

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Cape Town
AFP |

Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, and Pakistan's Shan Masood (c) celebrate their 200 partnership during the third day of the second test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan, in Cape Town, South Africa. Pic/AP, PTI

Shan Masood and Babar Azam shared a record opening partnership as Pakistan fought back after conceding a 421-run first innings deficit on the third day of the second Test against at Newlands on Sunday. Pakistan were 213 for one in their follow-on innings at close of play, still 208 runs short of making South Africa bat again.


Also Read: Auckland Classic: Naomi Osaka retires from final after sustaining an injury


Captain Masood made 102 not out, his sixth Test century, and Babar scored 81, his third successive half-century/ Their partnership of 205 was the highest for the first wicket for Pakistan in Tests against South Africa. It also exceeded Pakistan’s first innings total of 194, which prompted South African  to enforce the follow on.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

