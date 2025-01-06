Pak impress as SA enforce follow-on

It also exceeded Pakistan’s first innings total of 194, which prompted South African to enforce the follow on

Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, and Pakistan's Shan Masood (c) celebrate their 200 partnership during the third day of the second test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan, in Cape Town, South Africa. Pic/AP, PTI

Shan Masood and Babar Azam shared a record opening partnership as Pakistan fought back after conceding a 421-run first innings deficit on the third day of the second Test against at Newlands on Sunday. Pakistan were 213 for one in their follow-on innings at close of play, still 208 runs short of making South Africa bat again.

Captain Masood made 102 not out, his sixth Test century, and Babar scored 81, his third successive half-century/ Their partnership of 205 was the highest for the first wicket for Pakistan in Tests against South Africa. It also exceeded Pakistan’s first innings total of 194, which prompted South African to enforce the follow on.

