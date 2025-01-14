Sindhu, Lakshya and even Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are coming back from a break

PV Sindhu

The creme de la crème of Indian badminton is set to kickstart their 2025 campaign at home in the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2025 starting here today.

The event, taking place in the KD Jadhav indoor hall of the Indira Gandhi arena is a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament. Indian fans will see the likes of PV Sindhu, singles star HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and the upcoming star Lakshya Sen in action - its biggest ever contingent in the tournament. They will be taking on international stars like Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, World No. 1 Shi Yuqi, An Se-young, Wang Zhiyi to name a few.

Sindhu will return to action at home after a tepid 2024. She took a long break after Paris Olympics before returning to the circuit at the end of the year. She got married in December and is now focused on a strong return. “This will be my first tournament after marriage and also of the new year. So everything is new and I want to give my best in the competition in front of home fans. After the Paris Olympics I wanted some time to recover physically and emotionally and the break has helped me,” she said.

Sindhu will start her campaign against compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya. Japanese sixth seed Tomoka Miyazaki is likely to be her opponent in the second round. India will have 22 entries in the event.