India Open Super 750: Focus on consistent Satwik-Chirag as hosts field largest-ever contingent

Also ahead of the India Open Super 750, Lakshya Sen who won the Syed Modi title and finished third at the Kings Cup, will look to make a solid comeback after suffering an early exit in Malaysia. Among the Indians, some promising youngsters will be eager to make a mark

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

The former world No. 1 men's doubles pair, the 2022 India Open champions, has made a good start to the 2025 season, reaching the semifinals at the Malaysia Super 1000 last week.

Ahead of the host nation's largest-ever event, India Open Super 750, people will keep tabs on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Despite disappointment at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Satwik-Chirag duo has emerged as Team India's most reliable performer in the spot over the course of the last two years.

Satwik-Chirag who sealed the semi-finals berth at the China Masters 2024 will lock horns with Malaysia's Wei Chong Man and Kai Wun Tee in the India Open Super 750 opener.

However, the Indian pair will face stiff competition from top names such as China's Olympic silver medallists Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, Paris bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia, Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, and Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

The tournament will see 21 Indian entries, with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu featuring in the event after missing the season opener in Kuala Lumpur following her wedding.

The 29-year-old Hyderabadi returned to winning ways, lifting the Syed Modi International title, although it was against a predominantly Indian field.

PV Sindhu will kick start her India Open Super 750 campaign against Anupama Upadhyaya is drawn to face Japan's rising star Tomoka Miyazaki the 2022 world junior champion and her conqueror at last year's Swiss Open in a potentially intriguing clash.

But the 2022 India Open champion faces a tough opening test against Chinese left-hander Hong Yang Weng. HS Prannoy, returning after a five-month break following a pre-quarterfinal exit at the Paris Olympics, stumbled in the second round in Malaysia.

However, the 32-year-old veteran showed signs of his old self and will look to build when he faces Chinese Taipei's Li Yang Su in the first round.

A victory could set him up for a showdown with second seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

With marquee players like Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen and An Se Young, and world No. 1 Shi Yuqi leading the competition, high-octane action could unfold at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium.

The tournament will feature 18 of the world's top-20 men's singles players and 14 of the top-20 women's singles shuttlers.

Among the Indians, some promising youngsters will be eager to make a mark.

Priyanshu Rajawat faces a tough challenge in his opening round against sixth-seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka, while Malvika Bansod meets third seed Chinese Yue Han, and Aakarshi Kashyap faces eighth-seeded Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong.

In the women's doubles, India's hopes rest on fifth-seeded Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who will face Japan's Arisa Igarashi and Ayako Sakuramoto in the first round.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Masters winners Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, seeded seventh here, will take on the British duo of Chloe Coney and Estelle Van Leeuwen.

(With PTI Inputs)